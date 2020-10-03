IPL 2020: Virat Kohli breaks the shackles, leads RCB to 8-wicket win over RR

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources RCB vs MI | MI vs RCB | Dream11 IPL | IPL Prediction | IPL 2020



About the Video: This Video Shows the Full Match Preview of the Match Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Pitch Report, Weather.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 06:31 Published 6 days ago Anushka hits back at Gavaskar: Your message is distasteful



Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday hit back at legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his comment against her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the Thursday IPL match between Royal Challengers.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:52 Published 1 week ago Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar over distasteful remark, what did he say | Oneindia News



Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for remarks about Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma in his commentary during an IPL match. Anushka Sharma.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:37 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this