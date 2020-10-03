Global  
 

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli breaks the shackles, leads RCB to 8-wicket win over RR

Mid-Day Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Captain Virat Kohli finally ended his run of low scores with an unbeaten 72 off 53 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. RCB ended their innings on 158/2 with five balls remaining after RR scored 154/6.



