Everton’s Jordan Pickford becomes joint-most error-prone goalkeeper in the Premier League with latest HOWLER against Brighton

talkSPORT Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Jordan Pickford made yet another blunder for Everton on Saturday. The goalkeeper was at fault for Brighton’s goal in the 3pm Premier League kick-off putting his performances under scrutiny once again. The England No.1 came under the spotlight in a recent Carabao Cup performance against Fleetwood when he gifted Joey Barton’s side two goals. Luckily […]
