Dominic Calvert-Lewin POCKETS Virgil van Dijk in funny BT Sport advert before Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside Derby Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

BT Sport have poked fun at Virgil van Dijk in their latest advert for the Merseyside derby. The £75million defender has established himself as one of the best in the world since making his move to Anfield in 2018, scoring against the Toffees on his debut. However, given the red hot form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, […] 👓 View full article