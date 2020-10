Matt Leinart: Mac Jones has proven that he can go out and win a football game on his own | BNK Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The guys preview the Texas A&M Aggies match up against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Big Noon Kickoff. Matt Leinart says that Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones knows how to utilize all of his weapons and can pull out a win on his own.

