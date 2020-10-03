Trump in hospital: Source says next 48 hrs critical
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () Donald Trump is doing "very well" in his hospital treatment for Covid-19, his medics said Saturday, but a source with knowledge of the US president's condition said his vital signs had been worrying, with the next 48 hours critical. Trump's physician Sean Conley said the President is not receiving extra oxygen and is "doing very well."
President Donald Trump's physician says he has mild symptoms of the coronavirus and is recovering from fatigue, but CBS News has learned the president also had a low-grade fever; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.