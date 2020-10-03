Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump in hospital: Source says next 48 hrs critical

IndiaTimes Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump is doing "very well" in his hospital treatment for Covid-19, his medics said Saturday, but a source with knowledge of the US president's condition said his vital signs had been worrying, with the next 48 hours critical. Trump's physician Sean Conley said the President is not receiving extra oxygen and is "doing very well."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Donald Trump Says 'I Think I'm Doing Very Well' Before Being Taken To Hospital

President Donald Trump Says 'I Think I'm Doing Very Well' Before Being Taken To Hospital 03:40

 President Donald Trump's physician says he has mild symptoms of the coronavirus and is recovering from fatigue, but CBS News has learned the president also had a low-grade fever; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital [Video]

White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital

White House physician Sean P. Conley gave an update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital, saying he was "doing very well."

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:42Published
Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors [Video]

Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors

US President Donald Trump’s doctor has said he is doing “very well” as hespends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19. Navycommander Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump has been..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump takes Marine One to get to hospital [Video]

Trump takes Marine One to get to hospital

Donald Trump has been moved to a military hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:17Published

Tweets about this