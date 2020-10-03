Trump in hospital: Source says next 48 hrs critical

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital



White House physician Sean P. Conley gave an update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital, saying he was "doing very well." Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:42 Published 45 minutes ago Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors



US President Donald Trump’s doctor has said he is doing “very well” as hespends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19. Navycommander Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump has been.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 1 hour ago Trump takes Marine One to get to hospital



Donald Trump has been moved to a military hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 06:17 Published 14 hours ago

Tweets about this