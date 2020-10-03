tenniscoaching.com Proudly presented by https://t.co/LnzKGO7KJL French Open 2020: Sebastian Korda takes on 'idol' Rafael Nadal https://t.co/8dMZJdBSQk 45 minutes ago Ⓔⓜⓢ ツ RT @Dimonator: Sebastian Korda on his upcoming opponent in the fourth round of the French Open, Rafael Nadal: “He’s my biggest idol. Every… 2 hours ago Serenity RT @christophclarey: Two qualifiers and a wild card in the round of 16 at the French Open Daniel Altmaier of Germany upsets Berrettini 6-… 2 hours ago SA RT @Musktreetennis: “My Biggest Idol”: Sebastian Korda Excited To Face Rafael Nadal at French Open 2020 Round of 16 https://t.co/eDVmfuwiAu… 3 hours ago ESPN Caribbean Sebastian Korda becomes the youngest player to reach the fourth round of the French Open in almost 30 years 👏👏👏… https://t.co/CDyhvqyHfo 3 hours ago Chican RT @christophclarey: "He’s an unbelievable player. I named my cat after him, so that explains a lot how much I love him." 20-year-old Fren… 4 hours ago Howard Fendrich Sunday’s French Open schedule is out: Sebastian Korda will face Rafael Nadal — for whom his cat is named — at Court… https://t.co/2sH0ETB7su 5 hours ago Aakarshit Srivastava RT @Mike_Dickson_DM: The talented Korda family: Sebastian into French Open 4th round. Sister Nelly world number 2 in golf. Other sister Jes… 5 hours ago