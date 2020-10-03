Global  
 

French Open 2020: Sebastian Korda takes on 'idol' Rafael Nadal

BBC Sport Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
American prospect Sebastian Korda will take on his idol Rafael Nadal in the French Open fourth round on Sunday.
Ruthless Rafael Nadal charges into last-16 of French Open

 The second seed, looking to match Roger Federer`s record of 20 men`s Grand Slam singles titles, will next meet 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda, one of his...
Zee News Also reported by •News24

