Sterling impressed by depleted Man City as his league-leading form continues
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Raheem Sterling has been impressed at how Manchester City have coped without key players despite having to settle for a 1-1 draw against Leeds United. Sterling scored an impressive opener on Saturday, but City were ultimately denied victory in a thrilling Premier League encounter at Elland Road, Rodrigo equalising in the second half after a mistake by […]
