Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rams vs. Giants odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven computer model

CBS Sports Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Giants and Rams.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NFL Picks Week 3: NFC West [Video]

NFL Picks Week 3: NFC West

CBS San Francisco sports anchor Dennis O’Donnell looks at NFL Week 3 matchups in the NFC West, with the San Francisco 49ers staying in New York to face the Giants and the undefeated Los Angeles Rams..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 05:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Rams vs. Bills odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from proven computer model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Rams and Bills.
CBS Sports

Niners vs. Giants odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from proven computer model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the 49ers and Giants.
CBS Sports

Bears vs. Falcons odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from proven computer model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Bears and Falcons.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

FA_NFL_NFCWest

NFC West Football Alliance RT @FA_NFL_Rams: Latest Rams-Giants odds: Betting line moving further in L.A's favor https://t.co/n4oLdp8ctn 2 days ago

FA_NFL_Rams

Los Angeles Rams Football Alliance Latest Rams-Giants odds: Betting line moving further in L.A's favor https://t.co/n4oLdp8ctn 2 days ago

TheRamsWire

Rams Wire Latest Rams-Giants odds: Betting line moving further in L.A's favor https://t.co/p6CfvaoEvc 2 days ago

BigBlueUnited

Big Blue United Giants vs. Rams Odds: Line, Spread, and Total for Week 4 https://t.co/exXJpZYWjd 6 days ago