IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan gaining from watching Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians on October 01 won by 48 runs against Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar praised the performances of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya by saying that the team believed in both of them and they are in great form. Hardik Pandya then...
Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on October 04 in the 17th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. An all-round performance by the MI restricted the SRH to 174/7 against the..