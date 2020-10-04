Global  
 

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan gaining from watching Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya

Mid-Day Sunday, 4 October 2020
Mumbai Indians' young batsman Ishan Kishan is learning the tricks of the trade from his team's experienced campaigners, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

Kishan, 22, smashed a 58-ball 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and 28 off 32 balls against Kings XI Punjab in his last two outings. "I have been working with them...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rahul Chahar lauds Pollard and Pandya's performances, says 'team believed in them'

Rahul Chahar lauds Pollard and Pandya's performances, says 'team believed in them' 01:46

 Mumbai Indians on October 01 won by 48 runs against Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar praised the performances of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya by saying that the team believed in both of them and they are in great form. Hardik Pandya then...

