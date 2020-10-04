Global  
 

IPL 2020: Shreyas & Co capitalise on batting spectacle; Kolkata Knight Riders stumble

Mid-Day Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Delhi Capitals edged out Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in an IPL contest here to lead the points tally on Saturday. Put into bat, Delhi posted 228-4 in their 20 overs, thanks to skipper Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 88, Prithvi Shaw's 66 and Rishabh Pant's 38. KKR, in their response managed 210-8 with Nitish Rana top-scoring with 58...
 Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan's performance. Kaif said that before the match he talked to the batting order to bring intensity in the power play and there was no...

