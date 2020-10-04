Global  
 

IPL 2020: This is what Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik said after defeat against Delhi Capitals

Zee News Sunday, 4 October 2020
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik on Saturday (October 3) praised his middle-order batsmen Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi, saying he was proud of the way Morgan and Tripathi batted while chasing a mammoth target against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League 2020 clash at Sharjah.
