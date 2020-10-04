Global  
 

Frank Lampard issues update on Billy Gilmour for Chelsea FC fans

The Sport Review Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has revealed that Billy Gilmour is around four weeks from a return to action for Chelsea FC. The 19-year-old midfielder has been out of action since July after suffering a knee problem and undergoing surgery. Gilmour has been working hard on his fitness levels and recovery behind closed doors in recent weeks as […]
