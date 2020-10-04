Global  
 

Oklahoma loses back-to-back games for first time since 1999 in 37-30 thriller vs. Iowa State

FOX Sports Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Oklahoma loses back-to-back games for first time since 1999 in 37-30 thriller vs. Iowa StateThe last time the Oklahoma Sooners lost back-to-back games on the gridiron, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler wasn’t born yet. Not since 1999 have the Sooners lost two games in a row, but Iowa State handed them defeat in an epic 37-30 come-from-behind win on Saturday. Running back Breece Hall ran for 139 yards and two scores in the Cyclones’ first home win over Oklahoma since 1960.
