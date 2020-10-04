Global  
 

UPSC prelims 2020 exam under way

IndiaTimes Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
With the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 being conducted hundreds of candidates were seen arriving at an examination centre in Hyderabad on Sunday. Jaswant Kumar, a UPSC candidate, said, "This is a very unprecedented situation. Pandemic is nowhere to end in the near future, so it is better to conduct exams."
