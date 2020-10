We simulated Man Utd vs Tottenham to see what would happen in Old Trafford clash Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Tottenham travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, but what will the final score be as Jose Mourinho faces his old side Tottenham travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, but what will the final score be as Jose Mourinho faces his old side 👓 View full article