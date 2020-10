Watch Breece Hall go off for 139 yards, two scores in Iowa State’s win over Oklahoma Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Iowa State sophomore running back Breece Hall continued the hot start to his 2020 campaign with 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones in a 37-30 upset win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Watch Hall's biggest plays from the win in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State sophomore running back Breece Hall continued the hot start to his 2020 campaign with 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones in a 37-30 upset win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Watch Hall's biggest plays from the win in Ames, Iowa. 👓 View full article