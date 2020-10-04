Global  
 

Leeds United rekindle interest in 22-year-old Man United winger with £25m bid – report

The Sport Review Sunday, 4 October 2020
Leeds United are ready to revive their interest in Manchester United winger Daniel James, according to a report in England. Website Football Insider is reporting that the promoted side are hoping to get a deal over the line to sign the Wales international before transfer deadline day on Monday night. The same article states that […]
