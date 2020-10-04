Leeds United rekindle interest in 22-year-old Man United winger with £25m bid – report
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Leeds United are ready to revive their interest in Manchester United winger Daniel James, according to a report in England. Website Football Insider is reporting that the promoted side are hoping to get a deal over the line to sign the Wales international before transfer deadline day on Monday night. The same article states that […]
A sobering new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests suicide rates for children and young adults are still on the rise. According to HuffPost, youth suicide has been a..