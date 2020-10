Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd to snub Jadon Sancho for Harry Kane and Tariq Lamptey Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to see more incoming deals before the transfer window closes on Monday - but Wayne Rooney isn’t pleased about their interest in Jadon Sancho Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to see more incoming deals before the transfer window closes on Monday - but Wayne Rooney isn’t pleased about their interest in Jadon Sancho πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Man Utd Latest Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd to snub Jadon Sancho for Harry Kane and Tariq Lamptey deals #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/GXnJxXPj33 36 seconds ago FBI Trader Media Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd to snub Jadon Sancho for Harry Kane and Tariq Lamptey https://t.co/nkFGYPFI9j 5 minutes ago FUNSHIES OF LAGOS RT @DailyStar_Sport: Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd to snub Jadon Sancho | #MUFC https://t.co/DBFZKGFAb0 14 minutes ago Daily Star Sport Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd to snub Jadon Sancho | #MUFC https://t.co/DBFZKGFAb0 28 minutes ago