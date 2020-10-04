Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BBC Sport pundit pinpoints the signing Man United need to finish in top four

The Sport Review Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Manchester United need to sign a prolific goal-scorer before Monday’s transfer deadline to guarantee a top-four finish this season, according to former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas. The Red Devils have struggled to recruit a new attacker in the 2020 summer transfer window despite being linked with some big names since the 2019-20 season ended. Anthony […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL2020: Need contribution from top order players, says CSK coach Fleming [Video]

IPL2020: Need contribution from top order players, says CSK coach Fleming

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published
Survey says how much a stress-free day is truly worth to Americans [Video]

Survey says how much a stress-free day is truly worth to Americans

A third of Americans would spend over $500 to have just one day of zero stress right now, a new study found.The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed three in five feel "constantly on edge" given the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19 [Video]

Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19

Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this