Edinson Cavani to join top earners at Man Utd with £200,000-a-week agreement Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Manchester United are set to sign PSG record goal-scorer Edinson Cavani following his departure from the Ligue 1 giants - and the free agent is set to earn a fortune in wages despite his advanced age Manchester United are set to sign PSG record goal-scorer Edinson Cavani following his departure from the Ligue 1 giants - and the free agent is set to earn a fortune in wages despite his advanced age 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this