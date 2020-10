London Irish v Bristol Bears live updates from The Stoop Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

All the build-up to the big game, team news, live action, reaction, analysis and highlights from The Twickenham Stoop. All the build-up to the big game, team news, live action, reaction, analysis and highlights from The Twickenham Stoop. 👓 View full article