Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Ben Stokes should be available for SRH game'

IndiaTimes Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Ben Stokes has started his 6-day quarantine period and will undergo his Covid-19 test on Sunday; and if all goes as per plan, the star all-rounder should take the field for Royals' game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Oct 11. "Stokes will have his first round of test on Sunday and should be ready for action for the encounter against SRH next weekend," an official said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

England’s Ben Stokes to miss remaining Pakistan Tests for family reasons [Video]

England’s Ben Stokes to miss remaining Pakistan Tests for family reasons

Ben Stokes will miss England’s final two Tests against Pakistan as he preparesto travel to New Zealand to be with his family. Stokes has played a full partin England’s red-ball team this summer,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Revealed - THIS is the date Ben Stokes will be available for Rajasthan Royal in IPL 2020

 Ben Stokes joining the team is a huge boost for the Royals as they have lost two of the four games they have played so far with their game against Royal...
DNA


Tweets about this

toisports

TOI Sports Ben Stokes is getting ready for the IPL Will undergo first Covid-19 test today in the UAE. A @rajasthanroyals offi… https://t.co/9KN6ye2o0k 2 hours ago

nimishsharma

Nimish Sharma @rajasthanroyals Team changed needed. Uthappa should only play next game if you want to see how he do as opener. Un… https://t.co/ssqRceTZSL 19 hours ago