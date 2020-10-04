'Ben Stokes should be available for SRH game' Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Ben Stokes has started his 6-day quarantine period and will undergo his Covid-19 test on Sunday; and if all goes as per plan, the star all-rounder should take the field for Royals' game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Oct 11. "Stokes will have his first round of test on Sunday and should be ready for action for the encounter against SRH next weekend," an official said. 👓 View full article

