St Johnstone 0-2 Celtic: Neil Lennon's side get late win at McDiarmid Park Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Late goals from Leigh Griffiths and Patryk Klimala earn Celtic a 2-0 victory away at St Johnstone. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lennon: We should have scored more



Neil Lennon was pleased with the way Celtic responded to going a goal behind in the 2-1 win over St Mirren but says his side should have scored more goals. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:53 Published 3 weeks ago Lennon: Celtic fans should be allowed back



Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes the club's fans should be allowed to return to Celtic Park - if this weekend's pilot events are successful. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:28 Published 3 weeks ago Celtic ease past Motherwell



Speaking after Celtic’s 3-0 win over Motherwell, Neil Lennon says he will use the international break to improve the fitness of the players left behind and also hopes to make more signings before the.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:16 Published on August 30, 2020

Tweets about this