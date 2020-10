Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Piers Morgan took to social media to salute both Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka as the pair helped to fire Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. The north London side headed into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League after […] 👓 View full article