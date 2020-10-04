|
Carlos Condit calls Court McGee ‘f***ing savage’ for fixing broken nose mid-match at UFC Fight Island
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Carlos Condit has hailed the bravery of Court McGee during their UFC bout at Fight Island on Saturday. Condit beat his opponent by unanimous decision after three rounds in Abu Dhabi. Court McGee's nose is in rough shape after Carlos Condit landed clean to end Round 1 👃 #UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/SK4PwQOTOh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October […]
