Sunday, 4 October 2020

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday hit back at Opposition over their relentless attack on his government over the Hathras incident, saying they are “indulging in newer conspiracies” to trigger riots and hamper development. 👓 View full article

