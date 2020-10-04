Angry Patrice Evra asks to QUIT Sky job live on air because he doesn’t want to discuss Manchester United anymore, says players ‘need a slap’ after Tottenham humiliation
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Patrice Evra sensationally asked to quit his job as a Sky pundit live on air after Manchester United’s 6-1 home humiliation at the hands of Tottenham on Sunday. The former Red Devils’ defender expressed his fury in the aftermath of his old side’s horrific performance, which left him considering his position in punditry. "I really […]