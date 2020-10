Nick Chubb leaves game vs. Cowboys -- Dr. Matt Provencher's instant reaction Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was forced to leave the game against the Dallas Cowboys with an injury. Former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, gives his take on the injury that forced him out of the game. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was forced to leave the game against the Dallas Cowboys with an injury. Former New England Patriots head physician, Dr. Matt Provencher, gives his take on the injury that forced him out of the game. 👓 View full article