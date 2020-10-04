Global  
 

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool: Watkins and Grealish shock Premier League champions

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Ollie Watkins struck a first-half hat-trick and Jack Grealish starred as Aston Villa claimed an incredible 7-2 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday.  Liverpool were without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson due to a shoulder injury and paid the price for some shambolic defending at Villa Park, with John McGinn adding to Watkins’ treble in […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Aston Villa v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Aston Villa v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:19

 In-depth match preview ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash againstLiverpool. The match is between two sides with 100% records in the league,with both teams suffering cup disappointment in midweek.

'An act of mercy' - How Liverpool's players rated in 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa

'An act of mercy' - How Liverpool's players rated in 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool reaction: How Jurgen Klopp's Premier League champions rated in a shocking and historic defeat to Dean Smith's side at Villa Park on...
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldSoccerNews.com

Watkins´ hat-trick and Adrian´s errors – Liverpool´s 7-2 thrashing to Villa in Opta numbers

 Liverpool conceded seven goals for the first time since 1963 as Aston Villa demolished the defending Premier League champions on Sunday. On a day when Manchester...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphHindu

Liverpool suffer worst ever Premier League defeat and Manchester United smashed for six as 25 goals scored on remarkable day of action

 October 4, 2020 will be remembered as one of the most memorable days in Premier League history. Just when we thought we could not get a bigger shock than...
talkSPORT


