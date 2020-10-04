Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool: Watkins and Grealish shock Premier League champions
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Ollie Watkins struck a first-half hat-trick and Jack Grealish starred as Aston Villa claimed an incredible 7-2 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday. Liverpool were without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson due to a shoulder injury and paid the price for some shambolic defending at Villa Park, with John McGinn adding to Watkins’ treble in […]
In-depth match preview ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash againstLiverpool. The match is between two sides with 100% records in the league,with both teams suffering cup disappointment in midweek.
