Rams squeak by Giants, 17-9, behind Cooper Kupp’s 55-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a 17-9 win over the New York Giants thanks to Jared Goff's 55-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp in the fourth quarter. Rams CB Darious Williams sealed the game with an interception off Daniel Jones with less than a minute to go in the game.

