IPL 2020: Trent Boult conquers hot conditions to help Mumbai top IPL table Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

New Zealand quick Trent Boult returned figures of 2-28 as he overcame hot UAE weather to help holders Mumbai Indians reach top of the *Indian Premier League table* here on Sunday. Boult, a left-arm paceman, led a disciplined bowling attack with Australia's James Pattinson, who also took two wickets, as Mumbai outplayed Sunrisers... New Zealand quick Trent Boult returned figures of 2-28 as he overcame hot UAE weather to help holders Mumbai Indians reach top of the *Indian Premier League table* here on Sunday. Boult, a left-arm paceman, led a disciplined bowling attack with Australia's James Pattinson, who also took two wickets, as Mumbai outplayed Sunrisers 👓 View full article

