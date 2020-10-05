Global  
 

IPL 2020: Trent Boult conquers hot conditions to help Mumbai top IPL table

Mid-Day Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
IPL 2020: Trent Boult conquers hot conditions to help Mumbai top IPL tableNew Zealand quick Trent Boult returned figures of 2-28 as he overcame hot UAE weather to help holders Mumbai Indians reach top of the *Indian Premier League table* here on Sunday. Boult, a left-arm paceman, led a disciplined bowling attack with Australia's James Pattinson, who also took two wickets, as Mumbai outplayed Sunrisers...
