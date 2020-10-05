IPL 2020: This is what CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said after commanding victory over Kings XI Punjab
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Chennai Super Kings registered a commanding 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash on Sunday (October 4) and after the match CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni expressed hope that the team will continue to replicate this positive result in the remaining matches of the IPL 2020.
In Match 18th of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab will take on Chennai Super Kings as both the teams look to return to winning ways. KXIP and CSK have suffered three defeats in four games in the season so far, and desperately need a win to rekindle hopes of a good season...
Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team which desperately needs its batting to click when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday (October 13)..
A resident of Kutch district in Gujarat was arrested by Jharkhand Police for allegedly giving rape threats to the daughter of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on social media. The case was registered at..
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace..