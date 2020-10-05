IPL 2020: This is what CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said after commanding victory over Kings XI Punjab

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 1 week ago IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK: KL Rahul and MS Dhoni both desperate for a win| Oneindia News 05:14 In Match 18th of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab will take on Chennai Super Kings as both the teams look to return to winning ways. KXIP and CSK have suffered three defeats in four games in the season so far, and desperately need a win to rekindle hopes of a good season...