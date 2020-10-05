Global  
 

La Liga, Barcelona vs Sevilla: Philippe Coutinho hits first league goal, Barca drops point after draw

Zee News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Barca and Sevilla each have seven points after three games and are fifth and sixth in the standings, with champions Real Madrid top on 10.
