|
Coronavirus protocols very clear – Juventus president Agnelli responds to Napoli no-show
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli insisted coronavirus protocols are “very clear” after Napoli did not travel for the Serie A blockbuster amid COVID-19 cases. Napoli are reportedly facing a 3-0 forfeit after Gennaro Gattuso’s side did not make the trip to Turin for Sunday’s showdown against champions Juventus. High-flying Napoli were advised not to travel by […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this