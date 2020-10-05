Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus protocols very clear – Juventus president Agnelli responds to Napoli no-show

SoccerNews.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli insisted coronavirus protocols are “very clear” after Napoli did not travel for the Serie A blockbuster amid COVID-19 cases. Napoli are reportedly facing a 3-0 forfeit after Gennaro Gattuso’s side did not make the trip to Turin for Sunday’s showdown against champions Juventus. High-flying Napoli were advised not to travel by […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Napoli v Juve fixture in chaos after positive COVID-19 tests

Napoli v Juve fixture in chaos after positive COVID-19 tests 00:53

 Napoli did not turn up for their Serie A match on Sunday after their local health authority told the players to stay at home following positive COVID-19 cases.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate [Video]

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate

Fox News anchor and moderator of Tuesday's presidential debate, Chris Wallace is blowing the whistle on President Donald Trump and the Trump family. Wallace said Trump and his family did not arrive in..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this