Mourinho drops deadline day transfer hint as Aurier set to stay at Tottenham Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The latest Tottenham Hotspur news, views and transfer rumours from your morning digest. The latest Tottenham Hotspur news, views and transfer rumours from your morning digest. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tottenham: 2020/21 season in preview



A look ahead to Tottenham's year, as Jose Mourinho looks ahead to improve on asixth-place finish in his first full season in charge. Spurs earned a EuropaLeague place on the last day of the season,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on September 1, 2020

Tweets about this