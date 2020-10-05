Global  
 

Klopp defends Adrian after Liverpool´s embarrassing Premier League defeat

Monday, 5 October 2020
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted under-fire goalkeeper Adrian was not to blame for the Premier League champions’ 7-2 humbling against Aston Villa. It was a forgettable outing for Liverpool, who conceded seven goals in a game for the first time since a 7-2 defeat to Tottenham in April 1963. Liverpool were without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson […]
