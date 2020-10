Raiders' Carr airs frustrations: 'I'm sick of losing' Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

On a day he became the Raiders' all-time leader in touchdown passes, Derek Carr was more hung up on his team's second consecutive defeat that dropped them to 2-2 on the season and prompted the franchise quarterback to vent, "I'm sick of losing." 👓 View full article

