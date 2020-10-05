La Liga: Vinicius, Benzema propel Real Madrid to top
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga on Sunday as Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema both scored in a 2-0 win over Levante. Vinicius, who had proved decisive in Madrid's win over Real Valladolid on Wednesday, looked set to see off Levante as well, before Benzema notched his first goal of the season late on. Madrid have now...
Stay on top of the latest trends by shopping at The Real Real! Shop here:https://fave.co/33DVFt6 Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love..
Credit: In the Know: Finds Duration: 01:01Published