La Liga: Vinicius, Benzema propel Real Madrid to top

Mid-Day Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga on Sunday as Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema both scored in a 2-0 win over Levante. Vinicius, who had proved decisive in Madrid's win over Real Valladolid on Wednesday, looked set to see off Levante as well, before Benzema notched his first goal of the season late on. Madrid have now...
Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema score

 Real Madrid continue their unbeaten start in La Liga as goals from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema see off Levante.
