Jamie Carragher admits Liverpool tactic was exploited in 7-2 Aston Villa defeat Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Carragher was not surprised to see Liverpool's high line punished and said a leaking defence is increasingly becoming a problem for the Premier League champions Carragher was not surprised to see Liverpool's high line punished and said a leaking defence is increasingly becoming a problem for the Premier League champions 👓 View full article

Jamie Carragher has criticised Liverpool's persistence at playing a high defensive line in the 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

