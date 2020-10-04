Global  
 

Juventus vs Napoli abandoned after positive COVID-19 tests

Indian Express Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
News video: Napoli v Juve fixture in chaos after positive COVID-19 tests

Napoli v Juve fixture in chaos after positive COVID-19 tests 00:53

 Napoli did not turn up for their Serie A match on Sunday after their local health authority told the players to stay at home following positive COVID-19 cases.

Juventus v Napoli: Napoli no show for Serie A game after positive Covid tests

 The Serie A game between Juventus and Napoli descends into chaos as the visitors fail to turn up after their squad is placed in isolation following positive...
