‘Top signing’: Louis Saha reacts to reports claiming Man United will sign Edinson Cavani Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Louis Saha has welcomed the proposed addition of Edinson Cavani to the Manchester United team. The Red Devils are thought to have agreed a deal with the Uruguay international to bring Cavani to Old Trafford ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline. The former Napoli striker is set to sign a two-year deal with the 20-time English […] 👓 View full article

