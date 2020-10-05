Global  
 

Live updates: JEE Advanced result announced

IndiaTimes Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
JEE Advanced result 2020 has been declared by the Indian Institutes of Technology, Delhi on Monday i.e., October 5. The results have been made available on the official portal of JEE Advanced — jeeadv.ac.in — for the public access. Candidates who await the results can check the latest updates on the JEE Advanced result here. Stay connected.
