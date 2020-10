Amartey, Maddison, Praet – City injury latest after West Ham loss Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Daniel Amartey was taken straight down the tunnel after he received treatment on the pitch during Leicester City's 3-0 defeat to West Ham at the King Power Stadium. Daniel Amartey was taken straight down the tunnel after he received treatment on the pitch during Leicester City's 3-0 defeat to West Ham at the King Power Stadium. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Praet, Vardy, Evans – City injury latest for West Ham clash City saw a trio of players substituted in their 5-2 win over Manchester City and Brendan Rodgers has provided an update on their fitness ahead of this Sunday's...

Leicester Mercury 3 days ago





Tweets about this