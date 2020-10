Reporter: Tottenham in contact with Chelsea FC star’s agent Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to sign Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rudiger, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is thought to be looking to sign a new centre-half before the close of the 2020 summer transfer window on Monday night. The Tottenham manager has been linked with a raid […] 👓 View full article

