Watch: Grealish rubs salt into wound with nutmeg on Van Dijk – PF Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Virgil van Dijk getting given the runaround by Jack Grealish underlined the sense of chaos during Aston Villa's 7-2 win over Liverpool. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this