Coutinho wants to ´achieve big things´ after being given second Barcelona chance

SoccerNews.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Philippe Coutinho is determined to “achieve big things” at Barcelona after being given a second chance at Camp Nou under Ronald Koeman. The attacking midfielder scored his first goal since returning to LaLiga, netting the equaliser in Sunday’s tough 1-1 home draw against Europa League winners Sevilla on Sunday. Coutinho joined Barca from Liverpool in a […]
