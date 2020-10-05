Coutinho wants to ´achieve big things´ after being given second Barcelona chance

Man asks ex-fiancé for ‘second chance’ after leaving her at the altar 5 years ago: ‘Don’t



One woman is wondering if she should take back an ex — who left her at the altar five years ago.The 26-year-old posted a since-removed inquiry on Reddit’s “Relationships” forum. She said the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:55 Published on September 4, 2020