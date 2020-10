Red Bull not ruling out Perez & Hulkenberg Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Oct.5 - Red Bull is no longer ruling out replacing Alex Albon. Until very recently, the energy drink-owned marque has been strongly backing the British-born Thai driver amid calls for him to be replaced. But now, top drivers Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg are on the market, just as Albon's recent improvement hit a snag.....check out full post ยป Oct.5 - Red Bull is no longer ruling out replacing Alex Albon. Until very recently, the energy drink-owned marque has been strongly backing the British-born Thai driver amid calls for him to be replaced. But now, top drivers Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg are on the market, just as Albon's recent improvement hit a snag.....check out full post ยป ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article

