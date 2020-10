Arsenal’s beloved dinosaur Gunnersaurus SACKED due to cost-cutting measures after 27 years as mascot Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Arsenal fans might’ve expected the likes of Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira, and Matteo Guendouzi to leave today – but not this man. Beloved mascot Gunnersaurus has fallen victim to Arsenal’s cost-cutting. The dinosaur has been a permanent fixture at home games since 1993, but has been let go as the role is deemed no longer […] 👓 View full article

