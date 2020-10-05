|
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in trouble? Premier League sack race odds suggest Manchester United boss could be next after Tottenham thrashing
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job come under threat after Manchester United were utterly humiliated by Tottenham on Sunday? Jose Mourinho returned to haunt his former club at Old Trafford as Spurs put SIX past the ten men of United in a thumping 6-1 victory. Questions were already raised about United’s progress under Solskjaer following the […]
