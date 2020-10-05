Global  
 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in trouble? Premier League sack race odds suggest Manchester United boss could be next after Tottenham thrashing

talkSPORT Monday, 5 October 2020
Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job come under threat after Manchester United were utterly humiliated by Tottenham on Sunday? Jose Mourinho returned to haunt his former club at Old Trafford as Spurs put SIX past the ten men of United in a thumping 6-1 victory. Questions were already raised about United’s progress under Solskjaer following the […]
 A look back at the highlights from a memorable weekend of Premier Leaguefootball, with Liverpool and Manchester United both on the end of humiliatingdefeats.

Jose Mourinho has said that he has sympathy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer afterinflicting their joint heaviest Premier League defeat with a 6-1 homethrashing.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the maturity of Bukayo Saka after theteenager celebrated his maiden England call-up with the opening goal inSunday's Premier League win over Sheffield United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's performance was nowhere near good enough following their 6-1 defeat to Spurs at Old Trafford.

