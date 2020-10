You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Taken To Hospital After Gruesome Ankle Injury In Giants Game



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left Sunday’s game with a gruesome right ankle injury in the third quarter against the New York Giants. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago Fanalysis NFL Week 5: Top Plays



CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 5 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 11:20 Published 2 days ago Skip Bayless on the Cowboys' lack of discipline & defensive struggles stirring in Dallas | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys have been getting crushed for not only allowing the most points per game this season, but also for their lack of effort on certain plays including Odell Beckham Junior’s long.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:35 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this